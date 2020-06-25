KM Packaging Offers Mono Material Lidding Film

Global flexible packaging and lidding films supplier KM Packaging is meeting the demand for mono-material food packaging with mono polymer structure lidding films.

KM Packaging offers mono polymer lidding films for all food tray types including PP, Alufoil, CPET and APET. Particularly relevant to the meat, poultry, fish and seafood markets, the company offers weld seal mono-material lidding films within our K SEAL range.

These have an all-polyester structure and are available with a high-oxygen barrier. They offer exceptional transparency, with excellent anti-fogging properties, and weld seals to rPET or APET trays. It's a sustainable material choice for food manufacturers thanks to the entire single polymer pack being designed for recycling in the PET recycling stream.

"Many manufacturers within the meat and fish industry face the problem of 'How can we move to more mono-material solutions to avoid putting multi-layer trays and films with different plastics combined into the market?’ The sustainability of packaging solutions to protect, present, and preserve foodstuffs is a key consideration," said Charles Smithson, managing director of KM Packaging.

"Our product enables them to switch from ‘hard-to-recycle’ mixed polymer plastics, for example a PET/PE food tray, to a mono-polymer food tray with the same mono-polymer top film to seal to it."

Many tray manufacturers are also responding to the demand to move away from multi-layer and laminated materials for food packaging due to the difficulties of separating them for recycling.

These mono-material initiatives are also aligned to the “5 steps to Build a Circular Economy for Flexible Packaging”, as defined by CEFLEX.