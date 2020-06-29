Toppan Produces Payment Cards with Antibacterial Agent

Toppan Printing, a global leader in communication, security, packaging, décor materials and electronics solutions, is increasing production of payment and access cards that incorporate an antibacterial agent. Production capacity will be increased by approximately 50% from July this year to facilitate economic activity by supporting more hygienic payments and helping to ensure employee safety.

Toppan’s antibacterial cards are used in the financial sector and numerous other industries for such applications as cashless payments and employee ID/access cards. They are compliant with the JIS Z 2801 standard for antibacterial activity on plastics and are recognized for their performance in inhibiting bacterial growth. The cards have been shown to keep the reproduction rate of E. coli and Staphylococcus aureus bacteria on the card surface at less than 1%, meaning they are also suitable for use in medical and pharmaceutical facilities as well as locations in which food is handled.

“With this increase in production capacity, we hope to help make a new normal possible and stimulate economic activity by driving cashless payments and responding to the need for improved hygiene in working and living environments,” said Hiroshi Shimada, business development manager in Toppan's Secure Business Center. “Toppan’s cards withstand the wear and tear of frequent use to retain antibacterial performance and are compatible with our self-operated instant issuance systems, which allow consumers to obtain new point or cash cards there and then.”

