Miyakoshi Introduces Digital Press for Flexible Packaging Market

Miyakoshi has announced the launch of their water-based inkjet digital press for flexible packaging. While marketing focus steadily shifting from a mass to a more personalized approach, and each consumer increasingly has their own individual tastes and needs, analogue printing technologies such as gravure and flexography cannot always cater to such requirements. This has led to vendors needing to create an ever increasing variety of products but of smaller quantities, a phenomenon which has led to a constant reduction in the size of production lots.