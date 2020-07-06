Stella & Chewys Dog Food Transitions to Recyclable Packaging

Stella & Chewys has begun the transition to recyclable packaging to help provide education and convenient recycling solutions to help make the world a greener place.

The company will roll out the new packaging with its two most popular products: Chewys Chicken Frozen Raw Patties and Carnivore Crunch.

"The brand loyalty of Stella & Chewys is something we are very proud of, and that loyalty continues because we listen to our pet parents, said Marc Hill , CEO, Stella & Chewys. "And those parents have made it clear they want our exceptional product quality to carry over to environmentally friendly packaging. As a company, we share this passion for change."

Transitioning food-related packaging to sustainable packaging is complex and the company has spent the last few years researching options that meet its high standards for food safety and quality. The new packaging will continue to be a barrier bag (designed to protect contents from outside elements), have a shinier look same Stella & Chewys colors and design and will have the How2Recycle label on the upper right corner. One packaging change: scissors will be needed to open the bag because of the stretchy nature of the new material.

The product pricing will remain the same, which the brand hopes will keep loyal customers happy and attract other pet parents who want to be conscious of the environment.

The new packaging will be a recyclable #4 (LDPE: low density polyethylene which can be found in squeezable condiment bottles, frozen food bags and produce bags) or recyclable #2 (HDPE: high density polyethylene found in milk jugs and laundry detergent bottles) consumers should check with their municipality/community to determine what recycling numbers are accepted with curbside pickup in their area.

The Stella & Chewys packaging with the How2Recycle label can also be dropped off in select stores to be recycled.