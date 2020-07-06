Konica Minolta Presents Digital Color B2+ Sheetfed LED UV Inkjet Press

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A. Inc. presents the AccurioJet KM-1e digital color B2+ sheetfed LED UV inkjet production press, continuing its accelerated growth path within the industrial print market. Inheriting excellence from the AccurioJet KM-1, the AccurioJet KM-1e embodies infinite business expansion possibilities, from current business fields to more profitable businesses.

Konica Minolta amplified benefits of the LED UV inkjet technology to maximize quality and printing capability on various types of media such as plastics, backlit signage, transparent film, foiled paper, metallic media, canvas and synthetic substrates. The AccurioJet KM-1e will continue to help customers pursue high value-added products where high-quality production, extensive media compatibility and personalization are required.

“Under our concept ’Igniting Print Possibilities’ we summarize our drive to solve customers’ and social challenges by the means of digital printing through further automation, integrated on-demand digital production and visualization of quality and operation. The AccurioJet KM-1e is a key pillar in ourstrategy to help our customers seize the many new opportunities digitalisation brings along, supporting the trend to switch from offset to inkjet printing in a fast-growing market,” said Toshi Uemura, executive officer, division president of professional print, Konica Minolta.

The company says that the main benefit of AccurioJet KM-1e its expansion possibilities. "As just one example, we know from feedback that some customers are working more with agencies directly now thanks to the combination of world-class technologies. We can offer from high quality print through to varnishing and highly sophisticated decorative cutting for customer business expansions, added Uemura.

Konica Minolta’s AccurioJet KM-1, often referred to as the “Swiss Army Knife” of printing for its versatility with substrates and applications, as well as its successor, benefits from Konica Minolta’s unique, patented technology that has overcome one of the fundamental challenges of inkjet printing – uncontrolled ink dot movement that reduces print quality and workable materials. The technology uniquely self-freezes ink drops upon contact with materials, resulting in superior color stability and consistency and excellent results with instantly dry perfect prints.