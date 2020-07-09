RXBAR Introduces Kids Protein Snack Bar

RXBAR launched its new, reformulated RX Kids line, featuring protein snack bars made with a short list of real ingredients, no artificial colors or flavors and five grams of protein. “Our new RX Kids bars are rooted in consumer feedback,” said Jim Murray, president, RXBAR. “We want to provide a convenient snack option that parents can feel good about buying and kids are happy to eat, so the bar’s easy-to-chew oat base and kid-friendly flavors are direct results of what we heard from fans.”

RXBAR | https://www.rxbar.com