Drawing Inspiration for a Package Redesign

The six athletes, Venus Williams, Megan Rapinoe, Ashima Shirashi, Jordyn Barratt, Lakey Peterson, and Katerina Nash are world champions, Olympians, and Olympic hopefuls. The sports they represent range from traditional events like cycling, tennis and soccer, to newer sports like skateboarding, surfing, and climbing. Whether you are a world champion or a weekend warrior, human-powered sport connects and inspires us, and Clif Bar, with its brand positioning, fuels us to keep going.

“I created Clif Bar, the ultimate energy bar, to serve all types of athletes and fuel their favorite sports,” says Clif Bar and Company founder and co-CEO Gary Erickson. “Today, our bars are eaten by everyone from the elite athletes on our new packaging to everyday athletes playing pickup basketball or challenging themselves on a long hike. While I’ve never been a professional athlete myself, I’m inspired by those at the pinnacle of their sport, and we hope by featuring these six women on our new packaging that we can continue to inspire athletes at all levels.”

“To see myself on a Clif Bar is amazing,” says two-time World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe. “It would have meant so much to me as a kid to see a woman woman being celebrated for living her truth and chasing her dream. I hope it inspires the next generation to keep pushing us forward. My training requires dedication, and a ton of energy, so I love that CLIF Bars taste great and give me the sustained energy I need to power through. I’m so proud to represent a brand that supports me and aligns with my values.”

“It’s such an honor to be featured on a Clif Bar along with these other incredible female athletes,” says seven-time Grand Slam singles champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams. “This is the perfect example of women supporting each other and celebrating their successes in sports, in business, and in life. From an early age I have always been mindful about what I put into my body, so I love that I can grab a Clif Bar and get the right mix of protein, fat, and carbs to sustain my energy levels for practice, training, and everything I want to accomplish each day.”

Clif Bar and Company has been a vocal advocate for women and women athletes since its founding days in the mid-1990s. When Luna Bar was created in 1999 as the first nutrition bar for women, the brand naturally focused on supporting causes that women care about, like equal pay and women in film. Most recently, in 2019, Luna Bar closed the World Cup roster bonus gender pay gap for the 23 women on the US Women’s National Soccer Team, paying each of them $31,250 to ensure their equal pay for equal work. The limited-edition packaging will be available throughout 2020 while supplies last.