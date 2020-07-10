Mondi Consumer Flexibles Expands Printing Offering in Russia

Mondi is investing in its flexible packaging plants in Aramil and Pereslavl in Russia to provide customers with improved flexibility and a broader portfolio, including sustainable packaging solutions.

Mondi Consumer Flexibles Russia will bolster its rotogravure capacities by adding a new machine in Mondi Pereslavl. The machine will be installed by the first quarter of 2021, and will expand Mondi’s printing capacities and improve contingency planning for customer orders. This investment, along with Aramil’s added focus on flexographic printing, will meet demand from major FMCG and other customers while providing shorter lead times for delivery. Pereslavl will also offer flexographic printing for customers alongside their newly increased rotogravure capacity.

To meet rising demand in Russia for sustainable packaging for the confectionary, food and dry and wet pet food markets, Mondi will broaden the range of competitive packaging solutions. The plant in Aramil will also install a nine-layer co-extrusion line to produce high-barrier films by the end of 2020. This updated product portfolio will offer a range from mono-materials to multi-layer high-barrier laminates, many of which already meet current sustainability criteria, such as recyclability.

The new capabilities and portfolio will be available for customers during the first quarter of 2021.