The Pouch with Punch

I just opened my new subscription box of Billie razors and found a surprise inside. Let me backtrack. Billie is a subscription-based, direct-to-consumer brand focused on providing women with quality shaving supplies and body care products. The company’s current product portfolio includes razors, shaving cream, body wash and body lotion. When I opened the box I was delighted to see my razor and other supplies packaged neatly in a stand-up resealable pouch. Typically with subscription boxes (at least the ones I get) product slides around the corrugated box.

The pouch not only keeps products in place, it is easy-to-open and beautifully designed.

The laminated pouch has a matte finish and uses a combination of white and oversaturated punchy colors. Another surprise was the holographic interior that contained even more (miniature) pouches. The fact that the pouch does not have a tearing zipper makes it even more appealing since it doesn’t look ragged on top. I’m not the only one who’s impressed. Proctor & Gamble announced earlier this year that it plans to acquire Billie.

I hope they don’t change the packaging.

Kristin Joker

Editorial Director

(248) 227-4727

jokerk@bnpmedia.com