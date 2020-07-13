Prarie State Group Achieves Eighth SQF Recognition

Prairie State Group, a printer specializing in flexible film, food grade packaging materials and pressure-sensitive labels, has achieved its eighth SQF Certification in both food safety and quality edition 8.2, an internationally recognized food safety standard from the Safe Quality Food (SQF) Institute. The Safe Quality Food program is a rigorous food safety and quality program that is recognized by retailers, brand owners and food service providers worldwide. According to the SQF Institute, its family of food safety and quality codes is designed to meet industry, customer and regulatory requirements for all sectors of the food supply chain.

Prairie State Group | https://psglabels.com/