Pregis Launches Color-Rich Tissue Paper

Pregis, a leading manufacturer of protective packaging, is expanding its customer experience portfolio with Inspyre paper. This custom-branded tissue paper is dispensed from the Easypack Quantum on-demand, void-fill system. By using an automated packaging system that dispenses paper directly into the box, Inspyre paper offers the high throughput required by operations while delivering the branded unboxing experiences sought after by marketing.

Inspyre paper is available in 10- and 20-inch wide paper bundles and comes in a wide variety of stock colors. Custom artwork is also available for specific branding and designs. Further, consumers can keep the colorful paper for downstream use or recycle in their local municipality’s paper recycling stream. The companion Quantum system loads in seconds and features a patented bladeless tear-assist to cleanly and effortlessly cut paper.

Pregis | https://www.pregis.com/