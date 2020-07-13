SÜDPACK Enters Joint Venture with Producer of Flexible Packaging in India

SÜDPACK has entered a Joint Venture with Kamakshi Flexiprints Pvt. Ltd., one of the leading producers of printed flexible packaging materials in India based in Ahmedabad. Kamakshi Flexiprints was founded in 1994 and serves the food and non-food industry with high quality and innovative flexible packaging solutions.

The partnership is also setting up a new facility nearby Ahmedabad to cater to the maturing packaging needs of the Indian markets with a range of products into barrier, aesthetics and convenience flexible packaging. The facility will include state-of-the-art extrusion, printing, coating and lamination capacities and is scheduled for inauguration in summer 2021. The facility shall be a Green Building as per IGBC and comply with GMPs and effective international regulations and standards of the food industry, as for example BRC, FSMS ISO 22001, QMS ISO 9001, SMS-ISO 45001.

The investment in this Joint Venture is a further step of the international growth strategy of the SÜDPACK Group. “We see a growing demand for high-quality in barrier, medical and lidding flexible materials in the Indian market mainly due to the evolving matured packaging needs in the Indian sub-continent arising from constant demographic changes. With Kamakshi Flexiprints we have found a partner to share our culture and our strategy and last but not least our high standards of quality and service to our customers”, said Tharcisse Carl, managing director of the SÜDPACK Group.