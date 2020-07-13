Nobelus Launches Gilt Metalized Printable Laminate Film

Nobelus is launching its newest printable laminate film, Gilt Metalized. Gilt Metalized is a specialty thermal printable laminate film that boasts a stunning gold reflective foil effect. With properties that allow spot varnishes and foil stamped products to adhere to the film, graphics producers and brand owners can now create showstopping special effects.

This flexible film can be combined with any LuxeFilms Overlaminate to create a specialized effect for a unique addition to specialty high-end packaging, book covers, and point of sale displays to make them the most eye-catching product on the shelf.

Measuring 1.2mils in thickness, this PET thermal laminate is a brilliant gold metallic film with excellent printability and machineability, allowing hassle-free in-house production of met-poly board by utilizing nearly any one-sided laminating machine.

“We’re always excited when we can offer new ways for our customers to add value. The rich gold color of this printable overlaminate provides brands with an option to create a luxurious feel to their printed materials and packaging," said Angela Mohni, VP of marketing at Nobelus.