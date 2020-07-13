PPC Flexible Packaging Created Sweet Earth's Patty and Sandwich Packaging Design

PPC Flexible Packaging™ is proud to announce that they have won the FTA’s bronze award for Mid-Web at the 2020 Excellence in Flexography Awards for their entry “Sweet Earth Harmless Ham & Chickpea Patty/Benevolent Bacon Egg & Cheddar Wrappers”. The ceremony was held virtually on April 22, 2020.

“Strong color, fine detail and sharp resolution were achieved using INX ink, Miraclon’s KODAK FLEXCEL NX Ultra plates (recipient of FTA’s 2020 Technical Innovation Award), 300 lpi artwork and excellent press craftsmanship. Two complex designs with neutral process builds were produced side-by-side on the same web with just CMYK and white," said Marcy Southern, VP of graphics & print optimization at PPC Flexible Packaging.

The judge said the PPC Flexible Packaging’s entry was beautifully executed image while good registration was held. Well-executed level of detail at 300 dpi.

The Excellence in Flexography Awards is the premier awards program for the flexographic industry. It is the longest running and most prestigious annual print competition. Its mission is to honor outstanding companies who have made exceptional quality and precise consistency their mission in the pursuit of printing excellence. Each of the more than 500 entries received every year is individually evaluated by a panel of judges on its degree of difficulty and level of execution. Award-winning prints offer proof of significant achievements in quality. The award winners are featured online at www.flexography.org/excellence.