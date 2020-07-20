Mondi and Austrian meat producer Hütthaler worked together to produce a fully recyclable thermoforming film made from a mono-material for the processor's meat and sausage products.

The film is made of a mono-material solution that can be fully recycled and provides a barrier to protect the food and extend its shelf life. The independent cyclos-HTP Institute for Recyclability and Product Responsibility has awarded this film the highest classification "AAA" for recyclability.

Hütthaler wanted to replace the previously used film with a recyclable solution. The company was looking for a more sustainable approach that would not compromise on quality or the attractive presentation of the food.

The meat producer approached Mondi to provide an alternative. Mondi was able to reinvent the packaging for Hütthaler by maintaining optimum functionality while replacing less sustainable packaging, reducing raw material usage, and designing packaging that was ready for recycling. Mondi completely manufactured the new packaging. In particular, the bottom film is supplied by Mondi's Styria plant in Austria, which has also been awarded AA+ for food safety by the British Retail Consortium (BRCGS).

"We worked with Hütthaler to find a more sustainable approach that still meets the high food standards, preserves shelf life and guarantees runnability on the machines. The new film meets all these requirements and also helps to save disposal fees due to its recyclability. At Mondi we have an amibition to be sustainable by design and meet our customers sustainability requirements by providing innovative solutions," says Thomas Kahl, project manager for EcoSolutions at Mondi Consumer Flexibles.