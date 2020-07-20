The Sunday Riley Charcoal Smoothie Jelly Body Scrub comes in a 7 oz. holographic foil pouch with a nozzle. It looks like a pouch for an alcohol brand. It's a strange packaging format for such a luxurious brand but as it's marketed as being a ‘smoothie.'

The new Charcoal Smoothie is a body scrub designed to refine rough, bumpy texture (including keratosis pilaris on the arms) with a combination of clarifying salicylic acid, natural exfoliating powders and detox-loving charcoal. The product targets bumpy, textured, flaky skin with a dual-action exfoliation system.

Salicylic acid and lactic acid work to clarify and smooth bumps and rough patches, while natural exfoliating powders massage away dull dead skin cells. Activated charcoal works with manuka to pull impurities up and out, for a balanced, deep clean. Coconut water and avocado oil nourish and rehydrate, leaving your whole body instantly smoother, softer, and nurtured.