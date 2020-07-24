NOVA Chemicals Corporation’s Board of Directors has appointed Luis Sierra as President and Chief Executive Officer effective August 1, 2020. He will succeed Todd Karran, who previously announced his retirement.

“We are delighted to welcome Luis Sierra to NOVA Chemicals. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from a strong and successful career with BP. Over the last 10 years, NOVA Chemicals has grown substantially to become a leading player in the North American petrochemicals market. The board believes that Todd’s retirement provides the opportunity to introduce new leadership with the external perspective and renewed impetus required to drive the next phase of the company’s development.”

“We look forward to working with Luis and his team in successfully tackling the challenges presented by the current economic situation, and also embracing greater circularity in the petrochemicals sector,” said Musabbeh Al Kaabi, chairman of the Board of Directors.”

Luis Sierra joins NOVA Chemicals after a distinguished 30-year career at BP, where most recently he was CEO of BP’s aromatic chemicals business , leading a successful global petrochemicals business with operations in the United States, China, Belgium, Indonesia and Taiwan.