Mactac®, a leading supplier of pressure-sensitive papers and films, and ARMOR, a leader in the design and production of thermal transfer ribbons, are partnering to bring thinner, more sustainable thermal transfer solutions to the labeling industry.

Both companies offer thermal transfer solutions that are designed to help reduce the labeling industry’s environmental impact, including Mactac’s Optiscan® thermal transfer products with BLOOM® hi.mpact™ liner and ARMOR’s inkanto® APR1 wax-resin thermal transfer ribbon.

When Optiscan products (Optiscan V, Optiscan K, and Optiscan 2C) with BLOOM hi.mpact and APR1 ribbon are used jointly as a comprehensive thermal transfer solution, printers, converters and end-users benefit. These innovative products help create a labeling industry with more sustainable solutions. By focusing on sustainable product development, both Mactac and ARMOR are helping ensure the labeling industry is making strides in reducing the impact on the environment.

“Together, Mactac and ARMOR have conducted significant research and testing of our joint thermal transfer solutions with incredible success,” said Kathy Magyar, senior marketing manager for Mactac Performance Adhesives.

Key features of the thinner, more sustainable thermal transfer solutions, include:

Mactac’s Optiscan V and Optiscan K products offer facestocks that are 14% thinner caliper than other products on the market. All Optiscan products are available with Mactac’s ultra-thin 1.7-mil BLOOM hi.mpact glassine paper liner. There are 20% more labels per roll at the same original diameter. And, the facestocks Increase converter/end-user profitability through less raw material usage, more labels/footage per roll, less packaging waste and reduced freight.



ARMOR’s inkanto APR1 wax-resin ribbon uses a thinner PET (polyethylene) carrier than any other ribbon on the market. It reduces plastic waste by as much as 12% and ensures more prints per roll, the company says.

Mactac/ARMOR thermal transfer solutions are ideal for variable information printing and labeling applications such as shipping, warehouse labels, work-in-process labels, pizza/food delivery seals, and more.

The Mactac Optiscan series features smooth, smudge-resistant bright white facestocks that are designed for high-speed thermal transfer printing and converting. They are offered on a variety of adhesive options and available with Mactac’s BLOOM hi.mpact liner.