Soar Print — a label and general commercial printer in Auckland, New Zealand — recently won first place in the Digital Print - Wine and Spirits category at World Label Awards 2019.

The winning wine bottle labels were commissioned by Vine Street, a New Zealand fruit wine producer, and were printed on an HP Indigo WS6800 press. The World Label Awards competition is conducted by the L9 Group of international label associations and is often termed "The Technical Oscars of the Label Industry."

The 2019 competition named 27 winners and 21 honorable mentions in several categories.

"Color-Logic is pleased to have been a part of the Soar Print award, which demonstrates the value of designing with Color-Logic tools when producing metallics," said Mark Geeves, Color-Logic director of sales and marketing. "At Color-Logic, our motto is All Print Starts with Design, but only licensed and certified printers like Soar Print can create award-winning labels and packaging like these for brands."

Added Soar Print General Manager Brian Landry, who produced the winning label, "We use the Color-Logic software to produce sparkling labels for several New Zealand consumer product manufacturers. Color-Logic made the difference in the Vine Street label, which won the 2019 New Zealand Pride competition before taking the World Label 2019 award."