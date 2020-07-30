Machine manufacturer Windmöller & Hölscher held its first Virtual EXPO on June 24 and 25, 2020, to present technologies and products initially planned for industry mega shows Interpack and Drupa, which have been postponed until spring 2021.

To accommodate different time zones of visitors, the Virtual EXPO was held live three times a day. Filmed in the 120,000 ft2 W&H Technology Center in Lengerich, Germany, and the W&H Academy, two live machine demonstrations and eight technical sessions were broadcast live. In addition, the EXPO offered the opportunity for one-on-one meetings and both individual and group chats.

The live machine demonstrations included the NOVOFLEX II flexographic press highlighting the new RUBY IoT system for analyzing production data to optimize processes and the newly redesigned HELIOSTAR II gravure printing press.

The live technical sessions were targeted to package printers, industrial sack producers, paper bag manufacturers and film extruders. A session showcasing an All-PE film structure as an alternative to PET for stand-up pouch applications generated significant interest.

Other technical sessions covered flexible packaging topics, including sleeve handling solutions for flexographic presses, printing solutions for industrial sacks, heavy duty films for FFS sacks, remote service and paper sack production on machinery from W&H subsidiary, Garant Maschinen. Videos of the demonstrations and sessions are still available for viewing through the W&H sales team.