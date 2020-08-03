Maxcess, a global leader in innovative products and services for web handling applications, continues to deliver benefits to its customers from the early-2020 merger with RotoMetrics. From increased R&D investments to a robust global manufacturing footprint, the new organization has begun several initiatives that will help its customers run better, faster and smarter.

“An early R&D initiative to combine RotoMetrics’ anvil technology with Fife’s digital sensors is showing tremendous promise to help Tag & Label customers increase productivity,” said Sean Craig. Global VP of R&D. “In addition, the integration of performance coatings from Componex, Webex, Valley Roller, Menges and RotoMetrics offer increased performance on a variety of roller products including nip rolls, idler rolls and more across a variety of industries, including Packaging and Medical applications.”

Maxcess is expanding its Industry 4.0 digital solutions, creating opportunities for end-to-end monitoring and data collection, allowing customers to run smarter with minimized downtime and optimized line speeds. In addition, the company is actively connecting with its customers digitally, hosting webinars and creating new contact opportunities to share with its customers.

“While COVID-19 has impacted our ability to have face-to-face meetings, we continue to focus on cross training our organization, identifying several complementary and bundled solutions to help our customers work better, faster and smarter,” said Molly Moroni, Vice President of North American Sales. “By highlighting our combined solutions, we’ve been able to help customers do more, which is increasingly important given the resource challenges customers are facing. Many of our customers deemed essential during this pandemic have been improving productivity and output of key PPE products.