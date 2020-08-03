Happy Family Organics® announces a new pouch line, Happy Baby Organics Nutty Blends™, purees combining peanut and tree nut butters with familiar fruits. Developed with pediatric allergists, Nutty Blends offers a convenient way to include yummy peanuts and tree nuts in baby's diet in an infant-appropriate texture.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has changed their stance from avoidance to suggesting early introduction of allergenic foods, such as peanuts, eggs and fish. Once allergenic foods are introduced to baby and they are tolerating them well, experts recommend continuing to feed these foods routinely. Additionally, the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee published a scientific report this month ( July 2020), which includes a recommendation for introduction of peanut products between 6 and 12 months and to carefully choose forms that will not present a choking hazard. The Committee also stated that there is no reason to avoid other potentially allergenic foods, such as tree nuts, in the first year of life.

As a brand on a mission to change the trajectory of children's health through nutrition, the Happy Family Organics team saw an opportunity to use its expertise and scale to bring a product to market that would meet the evolving needs of families, inspired by AAP and expert guidance (and now aligned with recommendations included in the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee's 2020 Scientific Report). Driven by their personal experiences as parents, the Happy Family Organics team worked closely with pediatric allergists to develop Nutty Blends™ pouches, which offers parents a texture that is appropriate for infants by blending peanut or tree nut butter with an organic fruit.

Each pouch contains 1 g of peanut or tree nut protein blended with familiar fruits to provide a texturally appropriate format for baby. Nutty Blends will launch with four flavors: Bananas & Peanuts, Apples & Walnuts, Bananas & Almonds, Pears & Cashews, and will be sold nationwide.