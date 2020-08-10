Tri-Seal, a Tekni-Plex business, has invested $1 million in a new closure liner manufacturing facility in Greater Noida, India. This latest investment in foil laminating, four-color rotogravure printing and inspection equipment will significantly reduce lead time for closure liners used in pharmaceutical, food, household/industrial chemical and cosmetic applications in India.

The new 86,000 sq. ft. facility, which operates under the Tekni-Plex India Pvt. Ltd. name, is 60% larger than Tri-Seal’s previous manufacturing location in the same area. The investment in equipment and additional space now allows the company to laminate one- and two-piece heat-seal liner structures in India, with the same specifications and raw material used by its U.S. manufacturing facilities. The investment will help support India’s growing demand for closure liners as the country continues to expand its marketplace offerings.

“Tri-Seal has nine liner manufacturing locations around the world. Previously, we were shipping material via ocean freight from the United States to India and converting it there into liners. Now that we have added foil laminating capability in India, lead times have been decreased six-to-eight weeks, enabling us to provide faster delivery. Further, multinational companies who want to have fast access to the same high-quality liner material across the globe will also benefit,” explained David Andrulonis, senior vice president and general manager, Tri-Seal.

The new facility will also have expanded testing capability via an in-house laboratory. Its new four-color rotogravure printing capability will enable customization for brand messaging or usage instructions.