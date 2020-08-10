Ferrero has a revamped look with a new logo for its popular Crunch chocolate bar. The blue and red wrapper everyone knows and loves will still stand true, but it is now completed with a modernized look to visually depict its 100% real milk chocolate and crisped rice ingredients.

Ferrero acquired Nestlé's North American confectionery business in 2018, when the Crunch brand was last redesigned. They we were also reformulated in 2018. The new logo and packaging will be used across the entire Crunch line, including Buncha Crunch, fun-sized bars and mini stand-up bags, Ferrero said.