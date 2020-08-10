FLEXcon Company Inc. is now offering floor graphic products designed for flexographic printing.

FLEXcon’s FLEXmark® floor art™ 6610TF is a 3.4 mil flexible white opaque vinyl that offers excellent printability via UV and water flexo, and comes with a removeable adhesive designed for durability, with removability up to 180 days following installation. It is optimized for flexo printing with a 78 lb. Mando liner. When coupled with one of FLEXcon’s approved overlaminates, the complete construction meets industry standards for non-slip performance under UL 410.

“As more businesses start reopening around the country, we’re seeing an increased demand for directional and physical distancing graphics,” says Bekie Berg, product manager at FLEXcon. “For non-essential retailers, hair salons, dentist offices and commercial office buildings, the idea of putting graphics on the floor may be new, so there’s an opportunity for label printers to support their needs with printed floor graphics.” Such graphics are typically less than 18” wide – perfect for narrow format presses.

“The sizes typically being produced for directional and distancing graphics makes flexo printing an ideal medium for their production,” says Berg. “It’s also a way for label printers to gain business during this challenging economic time.”