The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) is pleased to announce that the 2021 Student Flexible Packaging Design Challenge Call for Entries is now available.

In its 17th year, the FPA Student Flexible Packaging Design Challenge has become a prestigious competition within the flexible packaging industry. The Student Design Challenge honors flexible packaging solutions developed by students. Flexible packaging is used to package a wide variety of items. From retail food to medical and pharmaceutical products, the packaging possibilities are endless.

The “challenge” for students is to develop a flexible package solution that addresses a packaging issue, such as consumer convenience or the protection of food. The package should advance the use of flexible packaging; make an improvement over an existing flexible package; convert a non-flexible package into a flexible package; or package a product that is not currently available in flexible packaging.

Students are asked to submit a concept outline prior to sending in the flexible packaging prototype/bench sample. The concept outline will be evaluated and when approved, students may then send in their prototype/bench sample. Students may work on the design in conjunction with their packaging schools. FPA members may be available as mentors to students advancing to the flexible packaging prototype/bench sample development round.

The deadline to submit a concept outline is September 25, 2020. The student or team of students who develops the first place winning entry will receive $1,000 and the second place winning entry will receive $500.

We understand that the current times are uncertain and some academic calendars have not been finalized, but we hope that your students will be able to participate in the competition, and we will try to accommodate any requests/concerns that you may have. FPA intends on judging an award competition for 2021, whether in-person or virtually. For more information on FPA or to download a copy of the Student Flexible Packaging Design Challenge Call for Entries, please visit www.flexpack.org.