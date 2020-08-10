BOSSAR introduces a new BCF-2 fill-through-the-spout and capping system for packaging pre-made standup pouches on rails. The BOSSAR BCF-2 system can be configured for Hot Fill, Cold Fill, Ambient Fill and UltraClean sanitary execution. The BOSSAR BCF-2 Linear system is ideally suited to handle a variety of products and spouted pouch formats. The BOSSAR BCF-2 Linear system is a dual-lane linear filling and capping at 120-140 PPM. The BOSSAR BCF-2 Linear system is available in LH and RH (mirror image) orientation to provide operator convenience and optimization of valuable production floor space. Due to the explosion of growth of the spouted pouch category, there has been an increasing demand for higher speeds, quicker changeovers and machinery capable of handling a variety of spouted pouch formats.