With the increasing pressure on brand owners to be responsible for the effect their packaging has on the environment, the whole issue of surface treatment has necessarily become more complex. It’s with this in mind that Vetaphone decided to invest in a state-of-the-art test lab facility that will allow it to work closely with its customers on product development. The test lab, located in Kolding, Denmark, offers printers, converters, laminators and extruders the opportunity to run tests under controlled laboratory conditions prior to committing to the expense of commercial production. The same facilities are available to ink, lacquer and substrate manufacturers too, each of which is under close market scrutiny to ensure that their new products meet or exceed the current international standards.