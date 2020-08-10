Nobelus, specializing in printable and overlaminate films and well known for its specialty line of films for the print and packaging trade, is welcoming the newest member to its LuxeFilms family, Rainbow Holografik Overlaminate Film. Rainbow Holografik Overlaminate boasts a luminous and seamless rainbow holographic pattern. The result turns all eyes to the print or package and highlights any graphic elements in the finished piece. The 1.6mil PET adheres to most print substrates while performing well in post press applications such as die-cutting, folding, gluing, stamping and spot UV finishes. The laminate film has also been chemically treated for screen or UV offset printing. “Rainbow Holografik is a fantastic film for flexible packaging and label applications. The pattern is unique in drawing a consumer’s attention to the packaging while still subtle enough to not distract from the overall branding and messaging of the product,” stated Angela Mohni, VP of marketing for Nobelus.