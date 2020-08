I’m sure you’ve heard but in case you missed it: Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the necessary decision to make Converters Expo and Global Pouch Forum 100% virtual.

I’m thrilled to announce that Barb LeMue, President and CEO of New North, Inc., will be the keynote speaker for Converters Expo on August 24, 2020.

>> Watch Participant Video

Stay safe and enjoy the read,

kristin joker

Editorial Director

(248) 227-4727

jokerk@bnpmedia.com