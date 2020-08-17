Keep-up with increased demand for nutraceutical gummies with Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery’s latest solution that is changing the gummy filling game.

The high-speed, sanitary gummy filling system integrates with a variety of multihead weighers and comprises a Spee-Dee rotary filler and proprietary gummy streaming technology. The technology uses several patent-pending features that, when combined, help stream gummies one at a time to accurately fill bottles of various sizes.

Multiple proprietary streaming mechanisms work together to achieve high-speed, accurate fills. First, gummies are deposited from a multihead weigher into a slide ring pocket with dividers to ensure the gummies are separated for streaming. Next, gummies are streamed into funnels by a slide plate. Shaped like a wedge, this plate ensures the gummies fall into the funnels without clumps, one-by-one. Lastly, any smaller product clumps are separated by a funnel baffle that prevents bridging before gummies are deposited into the container.

Together, the multihead weigher, Spee-Dee rotary filler and proprietary gummy streaming technology create an unmatched gummy filling system that can fill up to 180 containers per minute.