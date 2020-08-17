Windmöller & Hölscher will exhibit at drupa 2021, the world's largest industry trade fair in Düsseldorf. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the trade fair for print media has been postponed until next year. Windmöller & Hölscher has been present since the show began in 1951 and has developed over the years into one of the largest exhibitors. In addition to the plastics trade fair K and interpack, drupa is the industry’s most important trade fair at which W&H regularly presents its latest product developments and innovations.

"As one of our leading trade fairs, drupa remains an important marketplace for us. This is where new trends in packaging printing are regularly set. With our commitment to drupa, we are also committing ourselves to Germany as a business and trade fair location for the mechanical engineering industry", says W&H CEO Dr. Jürgen Vutz. "We are convinced that both, the hygiene and health concept presented and the shortened runtime from eleven to nine days, are the right measures to make this important trade fair possible for the trade public in times of COVID-19."

This past June, W&H organized its first Virtual EXPO. "We have been able to accomplish a lot digitally over the past few months. Our first virtual trade fair was a great success and we gained a lot of experience and knowledge. Nevertheless: We cannot completely replace the close-up trade fair experience virtually. This includes personal meetings, which are indispensable for building and maintaining trusting customer relationships. Both, virtual and personal formats, such as drupa, have their justification and are important for us and the entire industry," said Sales Director Peter Steinbeck.