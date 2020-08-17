Avery Dennison Label and Packaging Materials' Clear Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) film portfolio has been certified to comply with the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) Critical Guidance Protocol for HDPE recycling. Avery Dennison's BOPP portfolio is the first to pass testing, and the company is committed to expanding the portfolio of film materials with pressure sensitive emulsion acrylic adhesives that meet the APR HDPE Critical Guidance moving forward. The announcement gives brands in the personal care and beauty space, as well as other segments that use Avery Dennison clear BOPP films on high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastics, validation that the labels will separate cleanly from the substrate using standard recycling processes.

The APR Critical Guidance is a comprehensive laboratory scale protocol that is used to assess the compatibility of packaging innovations with reclamation systems. The Critical Guidance for HDPE-CG-01 was released on July 20, 2020. Avery Dennison is the first label manufacturer to achieve certification in accordance with the new guidelines. The company has previously achieved certification with APR Critical Guidance for PET plastics.

“We are committed to continually enhancing and validating the recyclability of our products and are pleased that our BOPP films quickly achieved APR Critical Guidance for HDPE labeling,” said Tina Hart, vice president strategic innovation. “This certification gives our customers the confidence that they are working with a global partner who is at the forefront of industry-wide sustainability initiatives. We are committed to enabling them to not only achieve their sustainability objectives, but also respond to consumer demands for recyclable packaging.”

“APR is pleased to recognize innovative label suppliers like Avery Dennison that have moved quickly to successfully complete our Critical Guidance Test Protocol for HDPE,” said Steve Alexander, APR president & CEO. “Their collaboration with the APR will help brands achieve their sustainability goals and meet the growing demand from consumers for recyclable packaging."