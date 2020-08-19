Essentra Tapes has combined the benefits of easy opening and enhanced branding with its latest printed tear tapes for Tosama, a leading European provider of sanitary products. Essentra’s in-house team worked with Tosama to provide a range of print options that incorporated specific brand imagery as well as maintaining the tapes’ continued performance as an easy-opening device.

Essentra’s print capabilities allows designers to select particular brand names in a range of subtle pastel shades on a 5mm-wide tape to enhance brand image and create customer engagement while making it clear where to open at the same time. Each SupaStrip tape incorporates an easy-to-use tab cut that makes it even simpler for users to remove the overwrap film. Equally important, the hygienic seal has a clear indication to indicate any tampering.