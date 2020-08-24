Glenroy™ Inc., a Menomonee Falls-based flexible packaging manufacturer, announced today that it has donated whiteboards and office furniture to St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. The donation from Glenroy helped transform the K4-8 school by providing an updated teaching and learning environment.

The large donation comes after the closure of EverWhite, a manufacturer of custom graphic and standard dry erase whiteboards, owned by Glenroy. The company’s donation of whiteboards to St. Paul’s includes traditional boards, and mobile boards on wheels, that were on display in EverWhite’s offices. In addition, EverWhite manufactured custom combination boards with cork and dry erase whiteboard to fit each classroom. These custom whiteboards deliver a modern and convenient tool to aid the St. Paul’s teachers and students in their everyday learning activities.

“It’s a privilege for Glenroy and our ownership to give back to the community by donating needed items to a great school in the area,” said Tom Danneker, Glenroy president & CEO. “As a third-generation family owned company, our business is rooted in serving others, and we’re grateful for this opportunity to help out St. Paul’s.”

St. Paul’s Lutheran School is a fully accredited private Christian school located in downtown Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. Since 1877, St. Paul’s Lutheran School has been educating the future leaders in the Oconomowoc and surrounding Lake Country area. The school continuously strives to deliver the highest quality Christian education for local students and their families.

“St. Paul's Lutheran School is honored to receive such a generous donation to help us further our mission of educating future Christian leaders. This gift will provide our teachers another option as they address the individual learning styles in each classroom, thus enriching each student’s learning experience," said Jill George, St. Paul's Lutheran School principal.