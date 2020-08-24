INX Europe has joined CEFLEX as a stakeholder to champion its cause in developing sustainable solutions to create a circular economy for the flexible packaging market. CEFLEX is a European-based consortium that represents the entire value chain, from material producers, converters and printers to brand owners, retailers and recyclers.

More than 140 prominent companies and organizations globally have signed on to what has become a powerful forum. The rise of flexible packaging has become increasingly important to protect food and other goods, and to ensure that products for consumers are safe and fresh while preserving nutrition value, taste and quality. Flexible packaging is also instrumental for use with medical products and pharmaceuticals, securing the items within a sterile environment and making them both tamper and counterfeit proof.

“There are tremendous benefits to using flexible packaging, and the narrative of CEFLEX is in alignment with our company’s philosophy on sustainability,” said Peter Lockley, president of INX Europe. “As consumer demands and regulatory requirements increase, we are cognizant of the responsibilities to grow our leadership position in the industry. This means addressing the needs of brand owners, customers and consumers by improving the sustainability of our ink and coating solutions. So far, we have taken specific steps to improve how we manage our resources and eliminate waste through better products and process designs. Joining the CEFLEX initiative will help us continue to improve in these areas as we promote a circular economy.”

“Many companies associated with flexible packaging in Europe, including us, realize the challenges ahead to transform the linear economy to make plastics circular,” said John Hrdlick, president and CEO of INX International Ink Co. “Flexible packaging has many advantages and presents opportunities that are part of the CEFLEX agenda. For example, since it is thin and lightweight, we can reduce the environmental impact on transporting products. As part of Sakata INX, one of the world’s largest ink producers, we will continue our efforts to heighten sustainability awareness.”