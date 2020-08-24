Mondi, a global leader in packaging and paper, is supplying a sustainable mono-material, recyclable packaging for zooplus AG, the leading European pet food online retailer. The sustainable packaging is used for a new dry dog food product line for their own top brand Wolf of Wilderness.

Mondi is supplying zooplus with a pre-made FlexiBag Recyclable and BarrierPack Recyclable form-fill-and-seal (FFS) reel material, which are both certified recyclable by the Institute cyclos HTP which specialises in the classification, assessment and certification of recyclability of packaging.

In order to meet growing consumer demand for sustainable packaging, zooplus is using the new material for ‘Wolf of Wilderness’, their flagship brand in their own brand portfolio. While seeking greater recyclability for its packaging, the online retailer was not willing to compromise on any performance properties, including barrier protection, or aesthetics. Mondi’s materials provide all the necessary barrier properties to protect against the unwanted transmission of moisture, oxygen and odors with a high premium look and feel.

Mondi’s expertise made it possible to maintain the desired aesthetics on the packaging, so that the previously metallized highlights on the label and in the eyes of the wolf are also recyclable.

“The success of ‘Wolf of Wilderness’ shows that we have our finger on the pulse for species-appropriate, convenient and high-quality food that dogs love. That is why Mera Tiernahrung, who has been contributing to our success for years, manufactures the dog food. As a consequence, we only considered a sustainable and high-quality solution to package the new flavors,” noted Dominik Mayer, senior product manager for ‘Wolf of Wilderness’ at zooplus.