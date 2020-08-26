ePac Flexible Packaging has announced the opening of its latest site in France as the company expands its network of flexible packaging production plants across the European Continent. Strategically situated near Lyon, in Bourgoin Jallieu, ePac Lyon is following the same successful business model that sees ePac deliver custom printed roll-stock and pouches to customers in just 10–15 working days from approval of artwork.

“We are very excited to bring our fantastic concept to France and to start serving customers there. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, we are on track with our mission to become a local supplier for brands of all sizes across Europe. They can now benefit from fast time to market full flexibility and sustainable production, and the ability to order-to-demand with small and medium run length jobs," said Johnny Hobeika, managing director of ePac Holdings Europe.

ePac Lyon will be headed up by Jonathan Schmitt as managing partner, who brings with him over two decades of experience in printing and flexible packaging. He has worked in different countries for a number of international packaging groups. “I have had the opportunity to gain a great deal of insight into the flexible packaging industry over the past 20 years in my various roles, so when the chance to lead ePac’s expansion in France came along, I did not hesitate,” says Jonathan. “The community of smaller brands is growing fast in France, and I feel certain that we will make ePac Lyon a great success.”

Following in the footsteps of ePac Silverstone in the U.K., the state-of-the-art facility will produce digitally printed flexible packaging, including roll-stock and pouches. Orders will be supported by ePac’s UK operation until the site is fully up and running.