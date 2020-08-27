Flexo Wash announced that it has added Jim Carstairs, veteran with more than 30 years of experience in sales in the printing and graphics industries, as its Western Territory Manager.

Carstairs began his career as a press operator. He then moved on to work in a variety of sales and technical positions with different ink and coatings companies. He spent four years with International Paper in its internal/external flexo plate and ink sales division before joining Bottcher America, which was primarily focused on the lithographic market. He left Bottcher earlier this year.

In his role as regional sales manager, Carstairs will be working primarily with customers from the Midwest to the West Coast while leveraging his contacts throughout the U.S. He can be reached at jc@flexowashus.com or call 714-926-3488.

Visit www.flexowashus.com for more information.