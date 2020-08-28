Cut-and-wrap machines from Theegarten-Pactec are designed for all common types of wrapping — whether bottom folding (U1, F1), double twist (U1-I, U1-III) or tubular bags (FPW5). The company says that chewable mass can be packed efficiently and in different styles with its cutting and wrapping machines because the machines’ flexibility allows them to be equipped for several folding types. Conversion is reportedly possible between different product formats, as well as partly between different folding types.

Twenty percent of the Dresden-based company’s machines are cut-and-wrap, citing a recent Hexaresearch study that found the market for chewing gum in particular will experience significant growth. Having achieved a turnover of 29 billion US dollars in 2017, the global chewing gum market is expected to reach almost 49 billion US dollars by 2025. In the USA, 165 million people chew gum.

The company says that its machines are ready for Industry 4.0 with self-analysis functions that enable predictive maintenance. This also includes further development in terms of instructions for troubleshooting and cleaning via touch panels and the graphic representation on the display.

Up to 2,000 products per minute can be packaged at high speed with high-performance machines, according to the company.

