ProAmpac announced the launch of its online packaging design configurator branded MAKR (pronounced Make Er). MAKR allows users to remotely create custom three-dimensional package designs in both film and paper formats which can then be prototyped at the company’s Design and Sample Lab (DASL).

“Through DASL we have been ideating, designing and prototyping samples in collaboration with customers since 2014. MAKR takes our collaboration process to another level by moving ideation and design to a virtual process. Users can interact in the app with different flexible packaging formats, sizes, shapes and art in ways that bring their ideas to life no matter where they are located. With so many of our customers working remotely during the pandemic, providing virtual, self-serve capabilities are even more relevant,” states Sal Pellingra, vice president, Global Application and Innovation.

MAKR allows users to choose almost any flexible packaging format ProAmpac produces. The user can then custom design a package employing features such as: package dimensions, closures, handles and even the shape of the pouch. Finally, users can add graphics and submit an order for their completed package design online. ProAmpac says its DASL team will then ensure all details are correct, finalize the order, create and ship the custom prototype directly to the requester.

Earlier this year ProAmpac launched Bridge Remote Trial Management (RTM), an option that allows a ProAmpac Customer Technical Service Expert to review a customer’s product trials remotely and ensure the packaging products are running efficiently.

Visit https://www.proampac.com/en-us/dasl/ for more information.