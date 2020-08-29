Amcor announced that it has joined the U.S. Plastics Pact, a collaborative, solutions-driven initiative aiming to create a path forward to a circular economy for plastics in the U.S. by 2025. The U.S. Plastics Pact is focused on four goals intended to drive significant systems change by unifying diverse cross-sector approaches, setting a national strategy and creating scalable solutions. Reportedly the first North American Pact of its kind, the U.S. Plastics Pact is a collaboration led by The Recycling Partnership, World Wildlife Fund (WWF), and Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

The U.S. pact convenes more than more than 60 brands, retailers, NGOs and government agencies across the plastics value chain. As a founding member of the U.S. Plastics Pact, Amcor has agreed to collectively deliver against four goals by 2025:

Define a list of packaging to be designated as problematic or unnecessary by 2021 and take measures to eliminate them by 2025. All plastic packaging to be 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable. Undertake actions to effectively recycle or compost 50% of plastic packaging. The average recycled content or responsibly sourced bio-based content in plastic packaging to be 30%.

While the U.S. pact is complementary to, and follows the precedents set by the existing global network of plastic pacts, it will be tailored to meet the unique needs and challenges of the U.S. market.

“The U.S. Plastics Pact will inspire and support upstream innovation through a coordinated national strategy, creating a unified framework and enabling members to accelerate progress toward our ambitious 2025 sustainability goals,” says Sarah Dearman, Vice President of Circular Ventures for The Recycling Partnership.

