COVID has been devastating to people as well as businesses. And while our worlds are forever changed, this pandemic has been a catalyst for E-Commerce grocery growth, and we believe it’s here to stay. The coronavirus has made online shopping a necessity for millions of people, many of whom had never ordered anything online before. More than 204 million consumers age 14 and older will make an online purchase during COVID-19, according to an updated digital buyer forecast from eMarketer. Learn more in this article about the growing move from online sometimes, to online all the time.