Kraft Heinz brand Jet-Puffed recently unveiled a colorful new packaging design. The marshmallow purveyor says that its product has “The same delicious marshmallowy goodness wrapped in a new world full of color, fluff, and a whole lot of fun.”

The new design features a 60s-like array of colors that unfurl from the puffy, bubble-lettering font of the brand name. Added to the front of the packaging is a new creation proliferating on the social media channels of Jet-Puffed: the Puff Pals.

The Puff Pals and the new packaging are the works of Jones Knowles Ritchie, adding an air of playfulness to the brand. The new packaging is coming to stores this fall.

Visit https://www.myfoodandfamily.com/brands/jet-puffed for more information.