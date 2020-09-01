John Frieda Hair Care announced that it has launched new packaging that the company says uses 50% less plastic while also reducing product waste. Named the Tube-Like-Pouch (TLP), the packaging is a reported first in the mass premium beauty industry. Developed and commercialized by Cincinnati-based Kao USA Inc, the company says the packaging structure uses 50% less plastic than an 8.45-oz tube, and the flexibility of the material allows for greater amounts of product to be squeezed out compared to the tube. Initially, the product range offered in Tube-Like-Pouch includes John Frieda Frizz Ease Daily Nourishment shampoo and conditioner and Sheer Blonde Highlight Activating shampoo and conditioner. The product is available now exclusively for a limited time in select 200 Walmart stores and Walmart.com, depending on location.

"This groundbreaking beauty application serves our consumers' desire to transform their hair, while also reducing their impact on the environment," says Aaron Woodard, packaging engineer at Kao USA Inc.