Barcode and RFID labeling software developer TEKLYNX International announced an enhanced cloud-hosted printing solution, reportedly enabling secure barcode labeling printing anywhere in the world without being tied to a local server. The company says it developed the solution to allow businesses to digitally transform their labeling process, reduce labor requirements and cost, eliminate manual processes, and minimize risk and error.

The goal of a cloud-hosted browser-based label printing system is to minimize the resources required on the customer’s side. To that end, businesses only need someone to approve label templates, a print user, label printers, label stock and a modern web browser. Other cloud-hosted label printing benefits include:

No need to manage and maintain infrastructure for a local server

Rapidly enabled label printing at new locations with maximum scalability

Centralized control of label printing at multiple locations

Cutting-edge security including hosting through AWS, and a dedicated SSL certificate

“TEKLYNX cloud-hosted label printing offers our customers yet another way to barcode better by streamlining and improving the security and accuracy of their label printing,” says TEKLYNX General Manager Doug Niemeyer. “We’re excited to help customers continue to digitally transform their labeling operations easily and seamlessly across multiple locations and supplier networks, multiple business channels, subsidiaries and more to a browser-based, centralized barcode printing solution.”

TEKLYNX says that cloud-hosted label printing interface is ideal for companies that want to standardize label printing at multiple locations, but those locations are not all on the same network. Contract manufacturers and companies with many suppliers can leverage cloud-hosted label printing to enable multiple parties in the supply chain to print labels from one centralized and secure location. For companies with small IT departments, cloud-hosted label printing can help alleviate the burden from internal resources. Additional browser-based label printing benefits include:

Print labels anywhere in the world with secure user logins managed centrally

Integrate label templates with a business system to maximize simplicity for print users

Complete traceability of every label change, approval and print job

Download full-scale label history reports at the touch of a button

TEKLYNX label printing software also supports over 3,000 thermal, thermal transfer, and inkjet label printers with native printer drivers.

Visit teklynx.com for more information.