Good Health, a member of the Utz Quality Foods family of brands, announced that it is launching Good Health Organic with the introduction of Baked Cheese Puffs and Baked Cheese Fries. They’re made with real cheese, the key ingredient from Organic Valley.

The new Organic Baked Cheese Puffs and Baked Cheese Fries are aimed at families looking for healthier snacking options and organic snacks that taste great. The company says that the snacks are arriving on shelves at a time when cheese is the fastest growing subcategory in the salty snack aisle and puffed cheese snacks are experiencing a +20% increase within the natural food channel*.

In addition to being made with real cheese from Organic Valley’s pasture-raised cows, Good Health Organic Baked Cheese Puffs and Baked Cheese Fries are gluten-free and carry the USDA Organic label. The products can be found at retailers across the U.S. or available online.

Visit www.utzsnacks.com for more information.