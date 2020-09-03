The Association for PRINT Technologies (APTech) is seeking nominations of qualified individuals to serve on its board of directors. Board members are responsible for representing the needs of the industry and help APTech in its aim to shape the future of print. The board has responsibilities for governance and leadership of APTech’s programs and activities and is comprised of representatives from all areas of the print industry value chain including manufacturers, suppliers and print service providers.

Nominees for the Board of Directors must be employed by an APTech member organization. Candidates will be included on a ballot to be distributed by October 23, 2020, with elections to be held during a membership meeting on December 8, 2020.

Interested persons should contact Thayer Long, president, APTech at tlong@aptech.org for more information or to express their interest in joining the board.

Visit https://printtechnologies.org/ for more information.