Dorner’s new Edge Roller Technology (ERT 250) conveyor, on virtual display at PACK EXPO Connects, Nov. 9-13, 2020, is a pallet handling conveyor capable of zoning for accumulation and automation assembly applications. As implied by its name, the ERT250 uses rollers to move pallet conveyors smoothly with no friction.

The rollers are driven by a patent-pending, energy-efficient linear gearbox designed to give customers added flexibility with motor positioning and zoning. This allows for zone and slip roller operation. Simply removing a lower gear creates independent zones. The non-contact zone control aims to provide simplified traffic control that eliminates pallet stops and costly pneumatic valves. Conversely, slip rollers can be used for full length runs with conventional pneumatic pallet stops. The rollers are accessible and can quickly be replaced without affecting the remaining portion of the conveyor.

The ERT250 is designed for applications calling for pallet or tray handling; no- and low-back pressure accumulation; medium to heavy load assembly automation; and Cleanroom applications such as medical product or device manufacturing, assembly, packaging and others.

Dorner’s virtual showroom at PACK EXPO Connects can be visited at: https://pe.show/176.

Visit www.dornerconveyors.com for more information.