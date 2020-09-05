Georgia-Pacific announced it’s expanding its e-commerce offerings to include paper padded mailers. In May, the company opened a new facility in Arizona to manufacture curbside recyclable paper padded mailers with Amazon as a key customer. The company says the curbside recyclable padded paper mailer is a sustainable alternative to non-recyclable dual material packaging.

“This padded paper mailer is a significant advancement in developing a sustainable packaging alternative to reduce environmental impacts,” says Adam Ganz, vice president – commercial development at Georgia-Pacific. “Shipping items to consumers in a mailer that can be tossed in the bin with the rest of their paper recyclables is a game changer. We’re excited to bring this to our customers at a time when e-commerce continues to grow rapidly.”

The mailer combines a unique expansive material, which contains no polystyrene, between layers of kraft paper made at Georgia-Pacific’s paper mills. This material technology was introduced by Henkel’s Packaging and Consumer Goods Division in 2019, winning a diamond finalist Packaging Innovation Award. The mailer received a Widely Recyclable label from How2Recycle based on lab tests at a recycled fiber mill, which means that it can be deposited in any curbside single-stream recycling bin.

Visit https://www.gppackaging.com/mailers/ for more information.